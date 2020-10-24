A pub that has recruited a drag queen to enforce coronavirus guidelines says the initiative has been a success.

Before the pandemic, Madam Tess Tickle performed at The New Foresters, in Nottingham, but now she patrols the outdoor marquee and warns revellers against moving tables.

Landlady Debbie Law said she had decided to train the drag queen in enforcing coronavirus rules after realising she did not have enough money to pay for extra door staff.

Madam Tess, who has a Covid-19 test before each shift, said: "It's literally a case of make everybody feel safe and secure but still have a good time."

Lara Ekwu, a student at Nottingham Trent University, added: "I'll probably listen a lot more because it's funnier."

