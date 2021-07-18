An author who is largely housebound believes some consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have made them "feel like a member of society again".

Jase Puddicombe, 27, from Nottingham, lives with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) and hypermobile spectrum disorder (HSD).

Jase says the shift of services from in-person to online, such as GP appointments and even watching the latest films, has opened up new opportunities for disabled people.

"It's been completely life-changing," they said.

"I feel like I'm a member of society again and it would be absolutely devastating to lose those options moving forward."

