An England supporter was reduced to tears after a BBC reporter broke the news of England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final to him.

James Ansell, from Nottingham, went to bed early on Sunday night and missed the match between England and Italy.

Mr Ansell said the TV in his houseboat had broken and his phone was not working properly.

The 76-year-old was on his way to buy a newspaper to find out the score when he was approached by the BBC's Navtej Johal.

He asked Mr Johal to reveal the score ahead of his purchase, and was stunned when he heard England had experienced more penalty heartache.

"Oh, not again? Are you joking?" Mr Ansell said.

"Oh fiddlesticks."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.