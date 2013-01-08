Footage has emerged showing the moment a hot air balloon crash-landed near a pub in a town centre.

The aircraft landed beside the Nags Head pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, at about 20:50 BST on Saturday.

British Transport Police said its officers gave first aid and one of the four people on board reportedly suffered a bloody nose.

Pilot Andrew Davidson, who is chairman of the Nottingham and Derby Hot Air Balloon Club, said he was "anxious" to land before reaching the town as he was low on fuel, but he could not find an appropriate spot.

The crash has been referred to the British Balloon and Airship Club.

