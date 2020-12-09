A parkour athlete, who has been diagnosed with a rare, progressive form of multiple sclerosis, has described losing his mobility as "mortifying".

Luke Callinan, 35, who helped to establish Nottingham's parkour community, was diagnosed 18 months ago and is now bed-bound.

His friends and family are trying to raise £100,000 for stem cell treatment, which they say he is not eligible for on the NHS.

Mr Callinan, from Bulwell, said his daughter "wants to be a doctor so she can help or fix me".

"Being such a physical person and [to] lose your independence and mobility, it's mortifying," he added.

