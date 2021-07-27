A parkour athlete who has been diagnosed with a rare, progressive form of multiple sclerosis (MS) has described losing his mobility as "mortifying".

Luke Callinan, 35, who helped to establish Nottingham's parkour community, was diagnosed 18 months ago and is now bed-bound.

