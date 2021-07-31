'This viaduct has Facebook followers in Germany'

A Victorian viaduct, on the Derbyshire/Nottinghamshire border, is to be brought back into use for walkers and cyclists more than 50 years after it closed to trains.

The 1,410ft (430m) Bennerley Viaduct, known as the Iron Giant, is the UK's longest structure of its kind and, together with Devon's Meldon Viaduct, is one of only two such viaducts in the country.

