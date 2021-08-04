A schoolgirl has been riding her scooter 50 miles (80km) to help save the world's rainforests.

Aleesha, six, from Nottingham, is taking part in the challenge over the summer to raise money for deforestation charity, Cool Earth.

She has received support from Sir David Attenborough, the prime minister and even the Queen, after she wrote to them explaining her challenge.

"I've been asking them: 'What have they been doing about the rainforests?'" she said.

"Because if all the rainforests are cut down everything on Earth will die."

In July, a study reported large parts of the Amazon rainforest have started to emit more CO2 than they absorb.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.