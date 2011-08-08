BBC News

Nottingham riots: Ten years since police station was firebombed

Ten years have passed since a police station in Nottingham was petrol-bombed.

The Canning Circus station was one of five police stations attacked in the city during nationwide riots in August 2011.

A total of 14 people were convicted for their part in the petrol bombing.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Nottingham