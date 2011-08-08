Nottingham riots: Ten years since police station was firebombed
Ten years have passed since a police station in Nottingham was petrol-bombed.
The Canning Circus station was one of five police stations attacked in the city during nationwide riots in August 2011.
A total of 14 people were convicted for their part in the petrol bombing.
