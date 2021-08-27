A man who has been found guilty of drugs and firearms offences boasted about his wealth in music videos, a court has heard.

Akeem Chand, 27, of Melbourne Road in Aspley, who was arrested following a spate of shootings across the Nottingham area, even hired a luxury yacht in the Caribbean to flaunt his drug earnings, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Chand, together with seven others, was convicted of involvement in gang-related activity.

