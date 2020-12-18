A woman who has started selling flowers out of a telephone box in Nottingham after being made redundant during lockdown has said her quirky business premises make people smile.

Vivienne Deitmers, from Nottingham, said she had to reinvent herself and flowers were always her passion.

Originally from the Netherlands, Vivienna has already received wedding orders and said she hopes to expand her business online.

"It puts a smile on everybody's face so it's a very happy working environment," she said.

