Police have released footage of the moment a gang of men broke into a house to steal cannabis plants.

They attacked a man with knives and garden shears during the raid in Nottingham.

The men drove from London to raid the property on Myrtle Avenue in the early hours of 20 May 2020, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The man who was attacked needed stitches for head and shoulder injuries, police said.

Of the 10 men arrested, nine were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday for aggravated burglary with sentences ranging from six years to eight years and five months.

