A teenage motorcyclist has been given a fixed penalty notice after he staged an accident by crawling under his bike and pretending to be injured.

Nottinghamshire Police said the 19-year-old feigned slipping in and out of consciousness and was taken to hospital after telling medics he could not feel his legs or the entire right side of his body.

CCTV footage captured him staging the crash in Botany Avenue, Mansfield, on 1 May.

Police gave him a fixed penalty notice as an alternative to prosecution, but have not said how much he was asked to pay.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: "Every hoax or inappropriate call our emergency call handlers receive has the potential to delay us from responding to genuine emergencies and put someone else's life in danger."

