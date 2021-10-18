‘We’re proving Jews and Muslims get along'

A donation made by the Duchess of Sussex has been a "lifesaver" for users of a community kitchen in Nottingham, the charity has said.

The charity received a £10,000 donation from Meghan, half of which went to its Salaam Shalom Kitchen and has been used to cope with an increase in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

