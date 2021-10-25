Drug dealer ambush shots heard on dashcam footage

Dashcam footage shows the moment a drug dealer fired shots at a rival on a residential street.

As part of an escalating turf dispute, Quarnell Simpson blocked the victim's car before backing away down a road.

This lured the driver towards a waiting Akeem Chand, who used a .44 calibre revolver and hit the victim in the neck.

Chand, 27, has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years for firearms offences.

