Three nightclub bouncers have been suspended after videos were circulated online of them manhandling two women.

The door staff outside Stealth in Nottingham are shown throwing two women to the floor before one is dragged along the pavement and pushed up against railings.

The altercation happened at about 02:25 GMT on Sunday outside the club in Goldsmith Street.

DHP Family, which runs the nightclub said it was "appalled" by the videos and had suspended the two men while it investigated.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was also investigating and asked for witnesses to come forward.

