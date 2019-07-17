A woman has organised volunteers from across her community to help her raise thousands of trees from seed in the hope of creating an urban canopy.

Helene Laanest, from Broxtowe in Nottinghamshire, has recruited more than 100 volunteers to nurture seeds she collects from woodland.

The government is committed to planting 30,000 hectares of trees a year across the UK by 2025.

Video journalist: Heidi Booth

