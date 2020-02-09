Bike maintenance and cycling training classes are being held to boost women's confidence on two wheels.

Community interest company, Women In Tandem, have also been organising social rides around Nottingham as part of efforts to "empower women to cycle".

Just 43% of women who took part in The National Travel Attitudes Survey (NTAS) said they felt confident when riding a bicycle, in contrast to 74% of men questioned.

Lily Beaven, managing director at Women In Tandem, said she wanted to "help women realise that there is a place for them in cycling".

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

