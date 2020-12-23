A black Santa has been spreading festive cheer while challenging stereotypes in the East Midlands this Christmas.

Alexander Richards said he launched the project in response to a lack of diversity surrounding the festive period.

"You get a lot of banter," said Mr Richards, founder of the Safe Alternative Centre, which supports children in St Ann's, Nottingham.

"To have a black male image that represents all of the caring and loving things for children can only have a positive psychological effect on children from all backgrounds."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

