Meteor 'looked like aircraft on fire'

A fireball streaking across the sky has been caught on a dashcam in the East Midlands.

James Allum-Rooney was driving between junction 24 and 25 on the M1 towards his home in Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday when he saw the meteor.

"I saw it out of the corner of my eye, much brighter than it looks on the clip, so my first thought was that it was an aircraft on fire," he said.

"As I was close to East Midlands Airport, I thought something might have happened on take-off."

Reports suggest the meteor was seen in a number of locations around the country at the same time on Saturday evening.

