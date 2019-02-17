A man has described seeing a murmuration from his bedroom window as "amazing and mesmerising".

Jon Gooch and his son, Tom, spotted the birds flocking near their home in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, on Monday.

Mr Gooch said: "It's the best we've seen by far. We only noticed this phenomenon in our area following Covid lockdowns.

"I hope they continue as it's a great free show."

