A woman who slept rough on the streets of Nottingham has spoken about the difficulties of adjusting to life in her new flat.

Lisa said she slept in her sleeping bag and left her windows open during the first few weeks after moving into her home.

She moved into the flat with the support of Housing First, an initiative by charity Framework which works to provide homeless people with their own properties.

"This [sleeping bag] is my comfort blanket," Lisa said.

"I was scared of letting go of the past a little bit but also it made me feel comfortable."

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

This story features on We Are England, to be broadcast in the East Midlands on Monday 7 March at 20:30 GMT or available afterwards on iPlayer.

