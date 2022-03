Police investigating a serious sexual assault in Nottinghamshire have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

The teenager was attacked while walking alone through a graveyard in Retford in December 2019.

The case was featured on BBC Crimewatch Live and a £1,000 reward for information has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers.

