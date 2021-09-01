'Our fan displays are held up by 5,000 people'

Behind-the-scenes footage shows how supporter-driven movements are creating huge fan displays which they unveil on on matchdays.

Forza Garibaldi, one such movement, designs and prints large displays which are held up by fans at Nottingham Forest's City Ground stadium in a bid to help improve the matchday experience.

Lifelong Forest fan and designer Paul Caygill, from Nottinghamshire, said: "It's such a strange feeling to start on a little bit of paper and then to see 5,000 people holding it in the Trent End.

"It is something we haven't really got our heads around yet.

"Seeing people enjoy it on the day is what keeps us going."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

