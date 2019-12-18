A new opera highlights the role of people who care for dementia patients.

Take Care, which is running at Nottingham's Lakeside Arts Centre on Saturday and Sunday, is based on research by the University of Nottingham into the experience of life as a dementia carer.

Professional singers play the lead roles but the chorus is made up of local singers who have cared for loved ones.

Sharon Bramwell, whose mother Winnifred has dementia, was discharged from hospital in March 2020 after being admitted for separate treatment and she said her condition has deteriorated.

"It was actually good to share those stories with some of the other carers and to feel as though, actually, I'm not doing too badly," she said.

Video journalists: Rebecca Brice and Megan Bourne

