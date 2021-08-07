'I planned to end my life at 16 but I'm still here'

A teenage girl who tried to take her own life is volunteering her time to help other young people struggling with mental health.

Chelsea, from Nottingham, experienced low mood, anxiety and self-harm and was eventually referred to the crisis team at Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

She's recently converted a shed into an outdoor therapy room and hopes one day to become a mental health nurse.

If you are affected by the issues in this video, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.