'Our fan displays are held up by 5,000 people'

Behind-the-scenes footage shows how huge fan displays are made and the logistical challenge faced when unveiling them on matchdays.

Supporter driven movement Forza Garibaldi design and print large displays which are held up by fans at Nottingham Forest's City Ground stadium in a bid to help improve the matchday experience.

