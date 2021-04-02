Footage of a deer chewing a wet wipe at a popular city park has prompted a warning about litter from rangers.

A visitor to Wollaton Park in Nottingham filmed the footage, which shows one of the park's red deer chewing the wipe, earlier this year.

A spokesman for the park said the deer seemed to be finding it difficult to eject it from its mouth but, luckily, a ranger was on hand to help get it out.

"As we enter the busier months, we want to remind you that leaving litter can have severe consequences for our deer and wildlife, as well as being unsightly for visitors," he said.

"Please don't leave rubbish on the floor next to a bin, as this will be ripped open by wildlife."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.