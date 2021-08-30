'I'll never know what happened to Dad'

A woman fears she will never know how her father died, because his body was only found two months after he went missing.

Corrina Bowman was told her father Lee Bowman's remains were too badly decomposed to determine his cause of death.

She wants police in Nottinghamshire, where her father was from, and South Yorkshire, where his body was found, to be independently investigated.

Video journalist: Caroline Lowbridge

