'I pull dirty nappies from people's recycling'

Behind-the-scenes footage shows staff sorting the contents of people's recycling bins by hand to remove items that should not be in there.

Staff at the £14m recycling facility in Forest Town, Nottinghamshire, help manually sort through 85,000 tonnes of waste each year, alongside automated methods.

Once separated, the usable waste goes to manufacturers to make new products.

Video journalists: Sally Bowman and Chris Waring

