A woman is rearing a trio of lambs, who were abandoned by their mothers, in her home.

Rebecca Bradley, from Radcliffe-on-Trent, in Nottinghamshire, is mum to two children at Cotgrave Candleby Lane School and helps to run a small farm at the school.

