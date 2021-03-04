A singer who says people have touched her hair without permission is trying to raise awareness of hair petting.

Mellonie Page, from Nottingham, hopes that by sharing some of her own experiences she can prompt more education and change.

Some US states have banned race-based discrimination over hair and there are petitions to bring similar laws to the UK.

Mrs Page said: "If I wanna go out with my hair looking kinky, my afro out or my canerows, no-one has the right to touch my hair.

"They should keep their hands to themselves really."

