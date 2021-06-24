The hairdresser aiming to offer a safe space
A hairdresser has spoken about her efforts to welcome a diverse mix of clientele.
Jessica Bloomer, from Arnold, Nottinghamshire, said she was partly inspired by her brother, who is trans.
"I don't always want to advertise that I am trans-friendly, LGBT-friendly and hijab-friendly because I shouldn't have to," she said.
"It doesn't matter who walks through my door; they're always going to be welcome."
Video journalists: Megan Bourne and Rebecca Brice
