A music shop that has been selling instruments and sheet music for nearly 40 years could disappear if a new owner cannot be found.

Windblowers, in Derby Road, Nottingham, was set up by David Oldershaw and Margaret Frogson in 1983, but they said it was "time to hand over the baton".

The pair are planning to retire and are looking for a new musical entrepreneur to run the business.

"It's been our life; I will miss this tremendously," Ms Frogson said.

"We want it to go to a good home; we want it to carry on," added Mr Oldershaw.

Video journalist: Rebecca Brice

