A terminally ill Nottingham Forest fan is travelling to Wembley in the hope his team can make it to the Premier League.

Sam Perkins, 40, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) at the age of 37.

While he once followed Forest home and away, he now focuses on the more straightforward journey from his East Leake home to the City Ground, with his electric wheelchair, cough assist and ventilator, which he uses 24 hours a day.

"I was told 50% of people diagnosed pass away two years after diagnosis and I am already past that. I just try to make the most of every day," he said.

Mr Perkins and his wife Emma have set up a charity Stand Against MND, which has raised almost £100,000 for MND research and palliative care.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

