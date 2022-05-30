A Nottingham Forest fan has described the moment the final whistle blew at Wembley as "the best feeling ever".

Forest secured promotion to the Premier League after a 1-0 win at Wembley against Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final.

Neil Heath, 44, who was at Wembley, said: "It's the best feeling ever.

"It's like walking in a dream. I can't believe what's happened."

