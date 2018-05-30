'I am completely besotted with this pigeon'

An NHS worker has said she is completely besotted with her pet pigeon who she adopted after encountering her in a pub beer garden.

Hannah Hall, from Nottingham, filmed the unusual moment the bird - who she has named Penny - approached her at the pub and perched on her shoulder.

The video has received more than 22m views on TikTok.

Miss Hall said the reaction had been "quite overwhelming".

"This whole experience has been really, really surreal," she said.

Video journalist: Chris Waring

