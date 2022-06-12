'Ukraine experience left me shaking'
An aid worker who delivers supplies to Ukraine has been talking about his experiences.
Eddie Sharpe, who volunteers with the group Ambulance Aid, was delivering food, toys and medication to a shelter in Odessa that cares for hundreds of children affected by the war.
Mr Sharpe, from Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, said he and the other volunteers had done their best to hide their emotions from the children.
"Even now I can feel myself shaking," he said.
Video journalists: Rebecca Brice and Megan Bourne
