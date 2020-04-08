Mum celebrates 'miracle' cancer all-clear

A woman who was told she had just three months to live after being diagnosed with cancer has celebrated after receiving the all-clear.

Caroline Guy was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in January 2020 and was told it had spread to her ovaries and liver.

After extensive surgery at the Queen's Medical Centre six weeks ago, the 56-year-old mum was told her test results were clear.

Ms Guy rang a bell to signify the end of her cancer treatment before thanking the hospital staff who cared for her.

