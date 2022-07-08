Footage taken by a man involved in the theft of a £3.5m tiara has been released after he was convicted for his role in the heist.

Ashley Cumberpatch, 36, filmed the tiara in its locked glass case during his visit to the Welbeck Estate in Nottinghamshire on a GoPro camera.

The tiara was stolen more than a year later in November 2018. It has never been recovered.

Cumberpatch, previously of First Avenue in Carlton, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, five counts of converting criminal property, and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Several other men were also convicted for their part in the heist.

