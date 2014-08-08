'I adopt wobbly cats'

A woman who takes in disabled cats wants more people to consider adopting them.

Holly Brockwell runs a shelter for disabled or unwanted felines at her home in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire.

Many of the cats she adopts have cerebellar hypoplasia, also known as wobbly cat syndrome, which is a neurological condition caused by infection before birth.

Holly, who has numerous health conditions, said: "I really sympathise with the cats and what they're going through. I feel like I'm one of them."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.