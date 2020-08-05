'Stress can't fly, that's just how it is'

A paramotoring pilot says his life was in freefall before he took up the sport.

Pete Hobbs was medically discharged from the Army in 2012 after he nearly died from sepsis following surgery to his shoulder.

He has permission to take off from land behind his home in Stapleford in Nottinghamshire.

Pete said: "I can leave my problems on the ground.

"It's almost as if stress and gravity don't have the same relationship I do with it. I can go up there that's fine but stress is like, 'argh no'."

Video journalist: Rebecca Brice

