'Why I cut homeless people's hair for free'

An amateur boxer has been cutting homeless people's hair for free in his spare time.

Each month Wisdom Oviawe, 22, walks around Nottingham city centre with his clippers and chair, offering cuts to those living on the streets.

Mr Oviawe said he taught himself how to cut hair by watching videos on YouTube during lockdown.

"In this life you have to remember one thing - if you want to be blessed, you have to bless others," he said.

Video journalist: Alex Thorp

