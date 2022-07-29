'My first Pride is in memory of my brother'

A student is to attend her first Pride in memory of her brother.

Dani Honig, 23, who studies at Nottingham Trent University, will be attending Nottinghamshire Pride on Saturday.

Ms Honig, who is originally from Finland, recently came out as a lesbian but will also be marking the death of her brother Jonatan, who took his life last year.

She said: "I think my brother would be proud of me."

Video journalist: Rebecca Brice

