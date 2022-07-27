CCTV footage shows the moment a woman's purse was stolen by a thief out on licence from prison.

Police said the victim had been out celebrating her birthday with her daughter in Nottingham when she was targeted on 13 July.

Calvin Henry was tracked down and arrested after a police officer recognised him on the footage.

The 56-year-old, of Egypt Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to multiple offences at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to a further 24 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £175 in compensation.

