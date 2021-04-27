A fire broke out at the headquarters of Nottinghamshire County Council.

The blaze started on the first floor of the County Hall in West Bridgford Nottingham on Thursday afternoon.

The building, which was built on the banks of the River Trent in the 1930s, houses the council's chamber for meetings alongside services and support offices.

Twelve crews were sent to the scene and people were advised to avoid the area.

Nottinghamshire County Council thanked the fire service for responding quickly and said it would provide more updates later.

