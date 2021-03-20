Line of Duty's Vicky McClure visits real-life AC-12
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has said she found it a "privilege" to visit a real-life AC-12 department.
Ms McClure and her fiancé Jonny Owen formally opened a new joint Nottinghamshire Police and Fire headquarters building at Sherwood Lodge.
They were given a guided tour of the building before cutting the ribbon and watching a passing out parade.
She said: "Having access to something like this is a real privilege and what I'm seeing... is really encouraging for Nottingham."
Det Supt Hayley Williams said: "The programme, yes, it's a drama but it's done wonders for us in terms of recruitment."
Video journalist: Chris Waring
