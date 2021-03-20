Line of Duty's Vicky McClure visits real-life AC-12

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has said she found it a "privilege" to visit a real-life AC-12 department.

Ms McClure and her fiancé Jonny Owen formally opened a new joint Nottinghamshire Police and Fire headquarters building at Sherwood Lodge.

They were given a guided tour of the building before cutting the ribbon and watching a passing out parade.

She said: "Having access to something like this is a real privilege and what I'm seeing... is really encouraging for Nottingham."

Det Supt Hayley Williams said: "The programme, yes, it's a drama but it's done wonders for us in terms of recruitment."

Video journalist: Chris Waring

