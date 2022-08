Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has said she found it a "privilege" to visit a real-life AC-12 department.

Ms McClure and her fiancé Jonny Owen formally opened a new joint Nottinghamshire Police and Fire headquarters building at Sherwood Lodge.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.