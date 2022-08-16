A huge mural celebrating England goalkeeper Mary Earps has been unveiled in her hometown.

The 10m-tall artwork was painted near Lady Bay Bridge in Nottingham.

Designed by an anonymous Instagram artist known as Todd Jerm, it also features the famous Left Lion - a statue in the city's Old Market Square - and an image of fellow legendary local Robin Hood.

Earps described the mural as 'unreal' in a comment posted on TikTok.

