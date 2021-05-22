Video shared on social media has shown dozens of youths storming a McDonald's restaurant in Nottingham city centre and jumping over the counter to steal food and drink.

Nottinghamshire Police say up to 50 people, thought to be aged between 14 and 16, piled into the Clumber Street outlet at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.

Police said about 20 group members abused and threatened staff.

No arrests have been made but a police investigation is under way.

